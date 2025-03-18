MAHYA

It is an established and unique Ottoman tradition to illuminate the minarets of mosques during Ramadan nights, displaying glittering messages and beautiful designs.

DRUMMERS

Dressed in traditional outfits, Ramadan drummers gear up to resume the ancient tradition of waking residents for the suhoor meal before dawn while reciting short poems about the holy month.

PIDE

Made with flour, yeast, sugar, milk, oil and water, long queues of customers wait in front of bakeries before the iftar meal to buy the special Turkish flatbread often associated with Ramadan.

BREAD ON A HOOK

This Ottoman tradition inspired by Islamic practices encourages people to “pay it forward” at local bakeries so that the needy can access free bread.

TROUGH FAST