The US Justice Department is releasing more than three million pages from the Epstein files on Friday, along with photos and videos, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has announced.



On Friday, Blanche said all images of women were being redacted aside from those of Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Today, we are producing more than 3 million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images in total, that means that the department produced approximately three and a half million pages in compliance with the act,” Blanche said at a press conference.

The new cache of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is the Trump administration's latest effort to comply with a law passed in November that required the department to release all Epstein-related records by December 19, 2025.

The department had said at year's end that it still had more than five million pages to review and needed to re-assign hundreds of lawyers to do so, drawing criticism from some members of Congress that the administration's slow pace had violated the law.

President Donald Trump had spent months resisting any release until both Democrats and Republicans in Congress advanced the law over his objections.

The law permitted some redactions, including to protect victims and preserve ongoing investigations. But the files released thus far have been heavily redacted, in some cases entirely so, frustrating lawmakers.

Related TRT World - Inside the Epstein Files



Continuous political friction