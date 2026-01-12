AFRICA
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
The decision is based on reports and strong evidence regarding wrongful actions that undermine the sovereignty, national unity, and political independence of Somalia, says the prime minister’s office.
A ship is docked at the Berbera port in Somalia (FILE) / Reuters
January 12, 2026

The Somali government has cancelled security and defence agreements with the UAE linked to several key ports, citing alleged breaches of the country’s sovereignty, national unity, and political independence, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Monday’s decision was based on “reports and strong evidence regarding wrongful actions that undermine the sovereignty, national unity, and political independence” of Somalia, the statement said.

At a cabinet meeting, ministers agreed to annul all agreements and cooperative arrangements concerning the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, the statement added.

The cabinet also approved a draft law on protecting Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity, along with an arbitration bill, the premier’s office also said.

The sovereignty bill would bar regional administrations and private entities from entering into agreements with foreign parties without prior notification to, and approval from, the federal government and oversight by the relevant ministry, according to the statement.

The move followed an investigation by Somalia’s Immigration and Citizenship Agency into the alleged unauthorised use of Somali airspace by Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The Saudi-led coalition earlier said that al-Zubaidi failed to comply with instructions to travel to Riyadh for talks, instead mobilising forces towards Al-Dhale in southwestern Yemen.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al Maliki later said al-Zubaidi fled Aden by sea before leaving the region by air, a claim denied by the STC, which insists its leader continues to operate from the city.

In a statement on Thursday, Al Maliki accused Abu Dhabi of facilitating al-Zubaidi’s exit through Somali territory, saying he boarded a flight carrying “those accompanying him, under the supervision of UAE officers.”

