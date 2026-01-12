The Somali government has cancelled security and defence agreements with the UAE linked to several key ports, citing alleged breaches of the country’s sovereignty, national unity, and political independence, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Monday’s decision was based on “reports and strong evidence regarding wrongful actions that undermine the sovereignty, national unity, and political independence” of Somalia, the statement said.

At a cabinet meeting, ministers agreed to annul all agreements and cooperative arrangements concerning the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, the statement added.

The cabinet also approved a draft law on protecting Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity, along with an arbitration bill, the premier’s office also said.

The sovereignty bill would bar regional administrations and private entities from entering into agreements with foreign parties without prior notification to, and approval from, the federal government and oversight by the relevant ministry, according to the statement.