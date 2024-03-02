Israeli police arrested seven protesters for rioting as demonstrators closed Begin Street during a downtown rally to demand the release of captives held in Gaza.

“Israeli police arrested 7 protesters in Kaplan Square in downtown Tel Aviv on charges of rioting during the rally demanding the government to strike a deal with Hamas to release the hostages held in Gaza,” the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Saturday.

It pointed out that other demonstrators closed Begin Street -- a vital thoroughfare in Tel Aviv -- as part of pressure on the government.​​​​​​​

In West Jerusalem, hundreds of Israelis demonstrated near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, demanding he strike a deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Protesters also demanded immediate elections, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

In Caesarea in northern Israel, 1,200 demonstrated in front of Netanyahu's house, demanding the release of the captives and the resignation of the government, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority.

Demonstrators chanted against Netanyahu's government and shouted, “Elections now!”

Thousands of Israelis also participated in other areas of Israel, including Haifa, Raanana and Rehovot.