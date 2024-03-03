Sunday, March 3, 2024

1320 GMT — At least nine people were killed and several others injured when Israeli forces shelled a Palestinian crowd collecting humanitarian aid from a truck in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza, according to medical sources.

Sunday’s attack was the second in the last five days on displaced Palestinians in Gaza while waiting for humanitarian aid in the war-battered territory.

More updates 👇

1628 GMT — Gulf ministerial meeting calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

A Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The foreign ministers of the 6-nation bloc along with Egypt, Jordan and Morocco met in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

A statement issued following the meeting condemned the Israeli “aggression” on Gaza and reiterated support for the Palestinian people, calling for an “immediate cessation of hostilities and Israeli military operations, and ensuring the provision and delivery of all humanitarian and relief assistance.”

The GCC meeting also demanded “urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and create the necessary conditions for a sustainable ceasefire.”

1556 GMT —Hezbollah attacks Israeli forces near border with southern Lebanon

Lebanese group Hezbollah said that it had targeted an Israeli military force in southern Lebanon, causing casualties.

The Israeli force was attacked with “appropriate weapons” near the town of Wazzani, resulting in direct hits, Hezbollah said in a statement.

Hezbollah also said its fighters struck an Israeli surveillance system near the border, resulting in direct hits.

1351 GMT — 51 Palestinian structures demolished by Israel in West Bank in February

The Israeli army demolished 51 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank last month, according to Palestinian authorities.

Most of the demolitions took place in the cities of occupied East Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Hebron, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a statement.

The demolished structures included 18 inhabited homes, 16 uninhabited houses and 15 agricultural and other facilities, it added.

The commission said Israeli authorities also issued 34 demolition notices for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The commission reported 1,195 attacks against Palestinians in February, of which 129 were carried out by Israeli settlers.

1238 GMT — Netanyahu’s government ‘reached its demise,’ says Israel’s Lieberman

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has reached its demise,” former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said.

“The government has exhausted itself, and removing it will be a reward for Israel’s people,” Lieberman, the leader of the hardline Yisrael Beiteinu Party, said in statements carried by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

His comments came amid reports of differences between Netanyahu and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz over the latter’s visit to Washington for talks with US officials.

A source close to Netanyahu said Gantz’s trip was organized without the prime minister’s approval and contrary to government regulations that require “every minister to clear travel in advance with the prime minister, including approval of the travel plan.”

“I expect Gantz and his National Unity Party will declare the death of this government, and that we need to turn back to the voters,” said Lieberman, who previously served in the foreign affairs and finance ministries.

1206 GMT — 20 Palestinians killed as Israeli jets strike two houses in Gaza

At least 20 people were killed when Israeli fighter jets bombed two houses in the northern Gaza, according to local media.

The airstrikes targeted two houses in the Jabalia refugee camp and Saftawi area north of Gaza City, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Wafa, citing medical sources, said the bodies of 20 people were transferred to Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza following the attack.

1102 GMT — Israel detains 12 more Palestinians in West Bank, as tally nears 7,340

Israeli soldiers roughed up Palestinians, beating some of them severely, before rounding up 12 of them in various parts of the occupied West Bank, prisoners' rights organizations said.

The latest arrests bring the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 7,340, according to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

The figure does not include Palestinians arrested in Gaza, whose numbers are not specified by Israeli authorities, the statement added.

Related UN reports rapid deterioration of Palestinian rights in occupied West Bank

1025 GMT — 15 children die from dehydration, malnutrition

At least 15 children died from dehydration and malnutrition at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

“15 children died as a result of malnutrition and dehydration in Kamal Adwan Hospital,” ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement.