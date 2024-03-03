Sunday, March 3, 2024

1302 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the world to help Kiev defeat "Russian evil" as the death toll from a Russian drone strike on Odessa rose to 12, including five children.

The attack killed at least five children, including two babies less than a year old, according to statements by Zelenskyy and the regional governor.

"Ukrainian children are Russia's military targets," he said.

Zelenskyy said 215 emergency responders had taken part in an ongoing search and rescue operation in Odessa.

Rescuers were still pulling bodies from the rubble on Sunday evening, more than 36 hours after the strike.

1645 GMT — German Defence Minister accuses Russia of "hybrid attack" amid wiretap scandal

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius accused Russia of carrying out a “hybrid attack” against the country after senior military officers’ discussions were wiretapped and leaked to the media.

“This incident is clearly more than just the interception and publication of a discussion in the air force,” he told reporters, in a hurriedly called press conference.

“This is part of an information war that Russian President Putin is waging, there is no doubt about that, it is a hybrid attack for disinformation, it aims at creating divisions, undermining our unity,” he said.

Pistorius promised a thorough investigation into the incident, as well as new measures to combat wiretapping and eavesdropping.

1052 GMT — Türkiye calls for dialogue, ceasefire in Ukraine conflict

Türkiye hopes talks for a ceasefire in Ukraine will start soon, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, at the end of a diplomatic forum in the southern city of Antalya.

"On the issue of Ukraine, our view is that both sides have reached the limits of what they can get by war. We think that it is time to start a dialogue for a ceasefire," Fidan said.

"That doesn't mean recognising the occupation (by Russia), but issues of sovereignty and ceasefire should be discussed separately."

"The death and injury of more than 500,000 people and the complete destruction of the infrastructure and superstructure of an entire country is not a reality that is bearable for us," Fidan said

0931 GMT — Lavrov accuses Kiev of 'lack of goodwill' in negotiations with Moscow