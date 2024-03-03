WORLD
2 MIN READ
Relatives of Malaysia plane crash victims mark 10 years since disappearance
Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 239 people, disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Relatives of Malaysia plane crash victims mark 10 years since disappearance
Flight MH370 disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 3, 2024

Relatives of passengers on a Malaysia Airlines plane that mysteriously vanished 10 years ago pushed for a new search Sunday as they spoke of enduring grief and the struggle to find closure.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has never been found.

About 500 relatives and their supporters gathered Sunday at a shopping centre near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for a "remembrance day", with many v isibly overcome with grief.

Some came from China, where almost two-thirds of the passengers of the doomed plane were from.

"The last 10 years have been a nonstop emotional rollercoaster for me," Grace Nathan, a 36-year-old Malaysian lawyer whose mother, Anne Daisy, 56, was on the flight, told AFP.

Speaking to the crowd, she called on the Malaysian government to conduct a new search.

"MH370 is not history," she said.

RECOMMENDED

Liu Shuang Fong, 67, from China's Hebei province lost her 28-year-old son Li Yan Lin, who was also a passenger on the plane.

"I demand justice for my son. Where is the plane?" said Liu, who flew to Malaysia for the event.

"The search must go on," she added.

A near three-year search covering 120,000-square kilometres (46,000-square miles) in the Indian Ocean found hardly any trace of the plane, with only some pieces of debris picked up.

The Australian-led operation was suspended in January 2017.

A US exploration firm launched a private hunt for MH370 in 2018, but it ended after several months of scouring the seabed without success.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress