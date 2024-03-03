The security of the Eastern Mediterranean is a global issue, has said the premier of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"The safety of the Eastern Mediterranean is not an issue that only concerns coastal countries of the Eastern Mediterranean. It is a global issue," Prime Minister Unal Ustel said on Friday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

Ustel described the geography as it "longs for peace and continues to burn in fire."

"The TRNC and Türkiye have an important geopolitical power. We are ready to use this power to serve global peace," he added.

