Governments around the world are waking up to the realisation that artificial intelligence (AI) and its many applications need oversight and broad rules.

Tech firms based mostly in the United States and Europe, have developed the AI technology without much scrutiny from government officials who are concerned about its misuse as evident from the power of some applications to manipulate images and videos.

Manuel Muniz is a Provost at the IE University in Madrid and Spain’s former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs. He was part of a panel on AI and Diplomacy at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), a three-day international event that concluded on Sunday.

TRT World caught up with him on the sidelines of the forum to talk about the implications of AI on warfare, government regulations and if too much oversight threatens to stifle creativity. The interview has been edited for clarity.

How concerned should we be with the use of AI in warfare?

Manuel Muniz: This is a big and important debate on how AI is going to change the face of warfare.

It is already being used, particularly in cyberspace through the creation and dissemination of false information and false profiles.

One could very easily see very personalised detailed campaigns produced through AI, through text generation and video generation including very sophisticated audio generation. So at least in the hybrid space, we're going to see its use.

Now what’s more worrying is if we start seeing it integrated into lethal weapon systems. And here I think there is a very strong case to be made to regulate and to ban the use of artificial intelligence in fully automated weapon systems.

I don't think we should want an AI to make decisions on targeting, on conducting operations and life or death.

So AI is already having an impact. It could be much greater, and I think this is a space for diplomats and for policymakers to look at how to properly regulate.

Israel has admitted using AI in its war on Gaza. What could be the wider implications of this?

MN: Tech in warfare has always been a fundamental element of an edge in many cases. What's extraordinary today is that we're seeing both in Gaza and also in Ukraine - the other major conflict in Europe - a combination of very traditional use of force.

We shouldn't lose sight of that and make sure that whatever force is being used is understood, assessed, and judged properly when it's used in an inadequate way.

But if you look at the Russia-Ukraine scenario, a lot of tanks, lots of traditional artillery, traditional air force and traditional missile capability is being used.

On top of that, we are building new layers of very sophisticated weapons. Of course, AI is being embedded into tactics into target location, weaponry itself, activity in cyber disruption of telecommunications and connectivity infrastructure.

Twenty years ago we didn’t have any AI regulations or government control and that led to an explosion of AI applications. Do you think too much oversight will stifle growth?

MN: This is a long standing debate. This tension between regulation and innovation and how much of each should we have.