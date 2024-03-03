Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, regarding the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, has stated that while specific solutions were not achieved for both parties during the discussions, the meeting proved valuable in enhancing the understanding of the situation and establishing a foundation for future engagements.

"I cannot say that concrete solutions were reached for both sides as a result of the discussions. However, the meeting was generally useful to better understand the situation and lay the groundwork for future contacts. The parties agreed that the contacts should be continued," Bayramov stated at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Highlighting the importance of face-to-face meetings in peace negotiations, Bayramov said: "I believe that the two-day negotiations were generally beneficial. Unlike previous negotiations, we did not discuss draft texts or specific articles.

There are a few open issues and approaches on which the parties did not reach an agreement. We dedicated our two days to the negotiation of these issues."

Bayramov mentioned that in previous negotiations, Armenia emphasized the rights of Armenians in Karabakh and had a special expectation in this regard.

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, argued that the peace agreement should regulate the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and that issues related to Armenians in Azerbaijani territories are a domestic matter.

Azerbaijan demanded the withdrawal of illegal Armenian forces from its territory, which Armenia claimed it couldn't control.

"Sustainable peace deal is priority"

Bayramov stated that this issue is no longer on the negotiation table after the anti-terrorism operation on September 19, which ended the presence of illegal armed forces and dissolved the illegal regime.

Armenia does not bring up this issue in the negotiations.