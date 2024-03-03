The head of Turkish Red Crescent said another batch of nearly 2,700 tonnes of aid supplies will be sent to Gaza, where Israeli attacks have led to severe shortage of food and other necessities.

Another ship carrying aid to Gaza is being prepared by Red Crescent teams, Fatma Meric Yilmaz said on X on Sunday.

She said the loading of aid materials onto the ship is ongoing, and the vessel will soon depart from Türkiye’s southern Mersin province for Egypt.

"Afterwards, our aid supplies will be transported to Gaza from the Rafah border crossing in trucks," she said.