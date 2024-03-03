Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his reelection as Pakistan's prime minister, the Turkish Communications Directorate has said in a statement.

President Erdogan spoke to Premier Sharif over phone on Sunday and "expressed his belief that relations between Türkiye and Pakistan will deepen and expand during the new period."

The call also addressed Türkiye-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues.

President Erdogan also voiced his condemnation of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, and extended his condolences to Pakistanis.