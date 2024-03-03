TÜRKİYE
Turkish president congratulates Pakistani premier on reelection
Pakistan's newly formed lower house elects Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister for a second term earlier in the day, three weeks after the February 8 general elections.​​​​​​​
The call also addressed Türkiye-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
March 3, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his reelection as Pakistan's prime minister, the Turkish Communications Directorate has said in a statement.

President Erdogan spoke to Premier Sharif over phone on Sunday and "expressed his belief that relations between Türkiye and Pakistan will deepen and expand during the new period."

The call also addressed Türkiye-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues.

President Erdogan also voiced his condemnation of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, and extended his condolences to Pakistanis.

Pakistan's newly formed lower house elected Sharif as prime minister for a second term earlier in the day, three weeks after the February 8 general elections.​​​​​​​

Sharif earlier headed a coalition government after the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022. The National Assembly was dissolved last August, and the country was led by a caretaker government.​​​​​​​

