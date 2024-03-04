WORLD
3 MIN READ
SpaceX's Crew-8 mission set to launch to International Space Station
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center, after a previous attempt was postponed due to strong winds.
SpaceX's Crew-8 mission set to launch to International Space Station
Endeavour, the capsule carrying three men and one woman to orbit, has already been launched four times by Elon Musk's SpaceX. / Photo: AA / AA
By Emir Isci
March 4, 2024

Three American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut are due to blast off from Florida for a six-month mission on the International Space Station.

After an attempt was called off Saturday night due to strong winds, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is due to lift the travellers into orbit at 10:53 pm (0353 GMT Monday) from the Kennedy Space Center.

If forced to abort before launch again, SpaceX will have another opportunity Monday night.

Endeavour, the capsule carrying three men and one woman to orbit, has already been launched four times by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The company has been providing astronaut launch services for NASA since 2020 under the US space agency's Commercial Crew Program, with rival contractor Boeing yet to finish its certification.

Matthew Dominick, leader of the Crew-8 mission, is making his first spaceflight, as is fellow American Jeanette Epps. It will also be the first time for Russian Alexander Grebenkin.

Michael Barratt, a physician, is making his third visit to the ISS. His first two were aboard space shuttles, which were discontinued in 2011.

RelatedSpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Türkiye's first astronaut returns to Earth
RECOMMENDED

Current crew and return plans

Space remains a rare area of cooperation between the United States and Russia since its 2022 military campaign in Ukraine.

The United States last month imposed fresh sanctions on 500 Russian targets, seeking also to exact a cost for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison.

Seven people are currently aboard the ISS. After an overlap of a few days, four members of the current ISS crew -- an American, a Dane and one person each from Japan and Russia -- will return to Earth in their capsule.

The refreshed crew will carry out experiments including using stem cells to create organoids (artificially grown masses of cells resembling organs) to study degenerative diseases, taking advantage of the microgravity environment to enable three-dimensional cell growth not possible on Earth.

Joel Montalbano, ISS program manager at NASA, told reporters last week that the United States was keeping a close eye on a small leak on the Russian side of the research platform, the latest of several recent issues on the Russian side.

A hatch is currently closed to isolate the leak from the rest of the ISS.

RelatedSpaceX delays US robot spaceplane liftoff for safety checks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks