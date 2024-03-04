Three American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut are due to blast off from Florida for a six-month mission on the International Space Station.

After an attempt was called off Saturday night due to strong winds, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is due to lift the travellers into orbit at 10:53 pm (0353 GMT Monday) from the Kennedy Space Center.

If forced to abort before launch again, SpaceX will have another opportunity Monday night.

Endeavour, the capsule carrying three men and one woman to orbit, has already been launched four times by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The company has been providing astronaut launch services for NASA since 2020 under the US space agency's Commercial Crew Program, with rival contractor Boeing yet to finish its certification.

Matthew Dominick, leader of the Crew-8 mission, is making his first spaceflight, as is fellow American Jeanette Epps. It will also be the first time for Russian Alexander Grebenkin.

Michael Barratt, a physician, is making his third visit to the ISS. His first two were aboard space shuttles, which were discontinued in 2011.