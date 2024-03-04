Regina Lawless hit a professional high at 40, becoming the first director of diversity and inclusion for Instagram.

But after her husband died suddenly in 2021, she pondered whether she had neglected her personal life and what it means for Black women to succeed in the corporate world. While she felt supported in the role, “there wasn’t the willingness for the leaders to take it all the way,” Lawless said.

“Really, it’s the leaders and every employee that creates the culture of inclusion.”

This inspired her venture, Bossy and Blissful, a collective for Black female executives to commiserate and coach each other on how to deal with misogynoir, a specific type of misogyny experienced by Black women, or being the only person of colour in the C-suite.

“I’m now determined to help other women, particularly women of colour and Black women, to see that we don’t have to sacrifice ourselves for success. We can find spaces or create our own spaces where we can be successful and thrive,” said Lawless, who is based in Oakland, California.

Many women in Lawless' group have no workplace peers, making them the “Onlys” — the only Black person or woman of colour — which can lead to feelings of loneliness or isolation.

“Getting together helps us when we go back and we’re the ‘only lonelies’ in a lot of our organisations," Lawless said.

Attack on Harvard president

With attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives raging, Black women looking to climb the corporate ladder face a more hostile landscape than ever.

Aside from having to constantly prove themselves and talk in a manner that can’t be labelled as angry or emotional, obtaining top managerial positions doesn’t stop the double dilemma of racial and gender pay gaps.

All this adds up to a disproportionate representation of Black female senior leadership. Dr. Claudine Gay's resignation in January as Harvard's first Black president following accusations of anti-Semitism and plagiarism was just the latest in a revolving door of Black women who have been aggressively questioned or abandoned after achieving a career pinnacle.

Black female professionals also were hit hard when an administrator at a historically Black college in Missouri accused the school's white president of bullying and racism and then took her own life.

This led some to build networking groups and mentorships. For others, it triggered an exodus to entrepreneurship and re-invention.

In Boston, Charity Wallace, 37, a biotech professional, and Chassity Coston, 35, a middle school principal, reflected on their own career struggles in light of Gay's ordeal.