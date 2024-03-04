WORLD
Top Israeli army officials quit spokesperson team amid Gaza war
Key officials, including Gen. Richard Heshit, stepped down from the Israeli army spokesperson's office amid disagreements over Israel's brutal war on Gaza.
Unprecedented exodus in Israel's Daniel Hagari's team as officials resign amid ongoing Gaza crisis. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 4, 2024

Many high-ranking officials have resigned from the Israeli army spokesperson's team due to the ongoing war in Gaza, according to the Israeli media on Sunday.

“The second-in-command in Daniel Hagari's team, Moran Katz, along with many high-ranking officials have submitted their resignations in light of the Gaza conflict,” Israeli Channel 14 reported.

“The retiring officials also include Gen. Richard Heshit, the Israeli army's spokesperson for foreign media affairs,” the channel added.

Israeli reports in recent months have highlighted deep-seated disputes between the government and the army regarding the government's management of the war and its post-war strategy in Gaza.

Israel's Gaza war

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,410 people and injured 71,700 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
