Israeli tanks "deliberately" ran over Palestinians alive on Sunday, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has said in a statement.

The Geneva-based organisation described these crimes on Monday as "part of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."

Euro-Med reported several cases of Israeli forces running over Palestinian civilians alive, including a man on February 29, a family on January 23, displaced people in December 2023, and another family on February 20.

"Euro-Med Monitor affirmed that all of these violations are part of a larger Israeli effort to dehumanise every Palestinian in the Gaza Strip, in order to justify and normalise the crimes being committed against them," the statement added.

The group reiterated "its call for the international community to immediately implement its international obligations to stop the genocide that Israel has been committing against all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for roughly five months now."

It also called for "an independent international investigation committee specialising in Israel’s ongoing military attack on the Gaza Strip."