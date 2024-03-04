WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli tanks 'deliberately' ran over Palestinians alive, report says
Geneva-based organisation Euro-Med revealed disturbing evidence of Israeli tanks deliberately running over Palestinians, exposing a pattern of "genocidal" war in Gaza.
Israeli tanks 'deliberately' ran over Palestinians alive, report says
The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,410 people and injured 71,700 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities in Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
March 4, 2024

Israeli tanks "deliberately" ran over Palestinians alive on Sunday, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has said in a statement.

The Geneva-based organisation described these crimes on Monday as "part of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."

Euro-Med reported several cases of Israeli forces running over Palestinian civilians alive, including a man on February 29, a family on January 23, displaced people in December 2023, and another family on February 20.

"Euro-Med Monitor affirmed that all of these violations are part of a larger Israeli effort to dehumanise every Palestinian in the Gaza Strip, in order to justify and normalise the crimes being committed against them," the statement added.

The group reiterated "its call for the international community to immediately implement its international obligations to stop the genocide that Israel has been committing against all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for roughly five months now."

It also called for "an independent international investigation committee specialising in Israel’s ongoing military attack on the Gaza Strip."

RelatedFamine in Gaza deepening, aid airdrop ‘ineffective’ — media office
RECOMMENDED

Israel's brutal war on Gaza

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,410 people and injured 71,700 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks