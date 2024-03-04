TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior PKK/KCK terrorist in N Iraq
Security sources state that Gulsun Silgir has been responsible for carrying out terrorist acts since 2011, including deceiving young people to join the PKK terror group.
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior PKK/KCK terrorist in N Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
March 4, 2024

The Turkish intelligence agency has “neutralised” a senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq responsible for recruiting children for the terror group, security sources said.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) carried out a cross-border anti-terror operation to catch Gulsun Silgir, codenamed Sara Hogir Riha, who was responsible for carrying out terror acts since 2011, including deceiving young people to join the PKK, said the sources on Monday on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

It was further determined that Silgir has been active in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah region since 2021.

She was targeted in the Penjwin district in the Iraqi countryside of Sulaymaniyah, the sources added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

RECOMMENDED

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the terrorist PKK's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTürkiye’s silent guardians: National Intelligence Organization
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks