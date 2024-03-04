The Los Angeles Lakers’ veteran star LeBron James became the first player to reach 40,000 regular season career points in the NBA.

James dropped the historic point in Sunday's NBA game against the Denver Nuggets, which ended in a 123-114 Nuggets victory at Crypto.com Arena.

"Being the first player to do something, it’s pretty cool in this league, just knowing the history, the greats that’s come through the league and then you see some of the greats on the floor tonight, it was great to compete," James said, "But for me, the main thing, as always, is to win, and I hated that it had to happen in a defeat."