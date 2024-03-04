CULTURE
2 MIN READ
LeBron James makes history with 40,000th point in NBA
LeBron James, aka the King, reached a major milestone by becoming the first NBA player to score 40,000 points.
LeBron James makes history with 40,000th point in NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges fans after scoring to become the first NBA player to reach 40,000 points in a career during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 4, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers’ veteran star LeBron James became the first player to reach 40,000 regular season career points in the NBA.

James dropped the historic point in Sunday's NBA game against the Denver Nuggets, which ended in a 123-114 Nuggets victory at Crypto.com Arena.

"Being the first player to do something, it’s pretty cool in this league, just knowing the history, the greats that’s come through the league and then you see some of the greats on the floor tonight, it was great to compete," James said, "But for me, the main thing, as always, is to win, and I hated that it had to happen in a defeat."

RECOMMENDED

Former Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar placed second in the NBA’s all-time points leaderboard with 38,387 points, while another former Lakers star Karl Malone is placed third with 36,928 points in regular season points in the NBA.

The date March 2 is also significant in NBA history for another reason, in 1962, late basketball superstar Wilt Chamberlain managed to drop 100 points — still standing strong today in NBA — in a regular season match.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks