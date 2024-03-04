Hamas has said it was pressing on with talks on securing a ceasefire in Gaza despite Israel's decision not to attend, while Washington appeared to take a tougher line in demanding its ally Israel ease the plight of suffering civilians.

"Talks in Cairo continue for the second day regardless of whether the occupation's delegation is present in Egypt," a Hamas official told Reuters on Monday.

The ceasefire talks, which began on Sunday in Cairo, are billed as a final hurdle to establish the first extended ceasefire of the five-month-old war, in time for the Ramadan fasting month -a holy month for Muslims- which is expected to begin on Sunday.

An Egyptian TV channel linked to the intelligence service reported on Monday "significant progress" towards a truce deal without giving any more details, while a Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the talks were continuing.

Israel has declined public comment on the Cairo talks or its decision not to attend. A source had earlier told Reuters Israel would stay away because Hamas had refused its request for a list of names of all hostages it is holding that are still alive, information the militants say they will provide only once terms are agreed.

Washington, which is both Israel's closest ally and a sponsor of the talks, says a deal remains close, with an agreement already effectively agreed by Israel and only awaiting approval from Hamas.

'Deflecting blame'

In a speech signalling an apparent change of tone from the administration of President Joe Biden towards its ally, Harris also used unusually forceful language to call for Israel to do more to alleviate the humanitarian plight of Gaza.