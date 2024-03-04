TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish top diplomat to take part in OIC summit in Saudi Arabia for Gaza
In November, the Arab League-OIC Extraordinary Summit formed a contact group on Gaza in the Saudi capital, aiming to halt the conflict in the besieged Palestinian enclave and to achieve lasting peace.
Turkish top diplomat to take part in OIC summit in Saudi Arabia for Gaza
The contact group includes officials from Türkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine.  /Photo: AA Archive / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
March 4, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to attend an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said an official statement.

"H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will attend the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people on 5 March 2024, in Jeddah," said a Monday Foreign Ministry statement.

RelatedTürkiye hosts OIC ministers meeting to combat disinformation, Islamophobia

"The meeting will follow up the decisions taken at the Arab League-OIC Extraordinary Summit held on 11 November 2023, in Riyadh," the ministry added, referring to a meeting where the OIC and Arab League formed a contact group on Gaza to stop the conflict in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace. The group includes officials from Türkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine.

RECOMMENDED

The statement also said that Fidan will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of t he meeting.

As the death toll from Israel’s attacks on Gaza since last October 7 has surpassed 30,000, and the threat of famine continues unabated, Türkiye has been pressing even harder for a ceasefire before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and has also advocated unilateral steps if needed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members