The United States delivered its first airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza over the weekend, with three Air Force cargo planes offloading 38,000 ready-to-eat meals to the besieged, battered and occupied population.

The airdrop comes after four months of relentless Israeli bombardment which has resulted in over 30,000 deaths and 70,457 injured Palestinians.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the delivery is the first step towards the broader American objective of ensuring access to life-saving aid for people in Gaza. But many have been asking, is air-dropping aid an effective way of addressing Gaza’s humanitarian crisis?

The answer is no.

Firstly, this type of delivery is unnecessary given that 2,000 trucks filled with food aid are already waiting at Gaza’s border crossings. The problem is that these trucks are mired in difficulties ranging from multiple screenings to Israeli limitations at access points which the UN considers absolutely necessary to prevent looming threats of famine and disease.

Only 98 trucks per day crossed into Gaza in February 2024, compared to an average of 170 in January 2024 and 500 each day before October 2023. The only other border crossing opened by Israel alongside Rafah is the Karem Abu Salem crossing, but trucks are unable to pass there due to Israeli protesters who are stymying the provision of aid.

Air-dropping limited provisions does not solve this problem.

Operational realities also make air-dropping aid an unsustainable solution. The C-130 aeroplanes used to deliver aid are essentially large military cargo planes which can only carry a portion of supplies, compared to trucks on the border.

The cargo planes also do not move at the same speed that convoys can, and when offloaded, air deliveries are difficult to distribute, oftentimes even landing in the sea. According to Daniel Harden, former USAID Director to the occupied West Bank, air drops by the United States do not have a meaningful humanitarian impact in Gaza and give the strongest instead of the most vulnerable segments of the population the opportunity to control the food.

Air drops of food aid also fail to address the plight of Gazans who along with impending famine are also grappling with poor nutrition and unsafe and insufficient water for cleaning and hygiene purposes.

People in Gaza are dependent on water and sanitation infrastructure, which requires generators and pipes. Such items however have been banned from entering the enclave by Israel, which considers them to be of "dual-use" by fighters for developing weapons.