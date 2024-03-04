The spectre of an expanding war between Hezbollah and Israel is becoming difficult to ignore.

The Iran-backed group recently fired dozens of rockets into Israel’s north, claiming attacks on an air control centre in Meron and a series of other settlements. Hezbollah’s attacks were in response to intensifying Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese territory, which have targeted entire towns and villages in the country’s south.

Western diplomats are scrambling to put a floor beneath tensions, while US intelligence experts anticipate a possible Israeli incursion into Lebanon.

Speaking to CNN last week, a senior Biden administration official warned, "We (the United States) are operating (on) the assumption that an Israeli military operation is in the coming months. Not necessarily imminently in the next few weeks but perhaps later this spring. An Israeli military operation is a distinct possibility."

Attacks from Hezbollah and Israel have also reached a tipping point. Israel recentlymarked its most intense bombardment of Lebanon since October 2023, and is threatening to step up attacks against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire with Hamas materialised in Gaza.

That is a scenario unacceptable to Hezbollah, which insists that a cessation of hostilities in Gaza is central to a halt in attacks. The pace and frequency of Hezbollah’s retaliatory strikes have struck a nerve within Israel. "We (Israel) will continue the fire, and we will do so independently from the south, until we achieve our goals," which include the full withdrawal of Hezbollah from the border, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant recently said.

It is wishful thinking to assume that Israel can completely remove Hezbollah from the border. For months, the group has responded to similar threats by reinforcing its fighter presence in the area. It considers this presence as deterrence against returning Israeli settlers to the north, a stated priority for Israel.

Some 60,000 Israeli settlers have been forced to flee the north due to cross-border escalations, and yet fall within attacking range of Hezbollah’s anti-tank guided missiles and rocket arsenal. All this makes it difficult for Israel to increase its attacks without risking a large-scale escalation in return.

Furthermore, strikes deep into Lebanese territory could mean more pressure on Hezbollah to respond with high-precision attacks, raising the possibility of new weaponry coming into play.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah has introduced a surface-to-surface missile and a 50-kilogram warhead, largely supplied by Iran. These are enough for the group to penetrate Israel’s northern borderlands and deny the return of tens of thousands of displaced Israelis.

Similarly, Hezbollah’s attack patterns suggest retaliatory attacks will continue to move beyond the Israel-Lebanon border zone if Israeli warplanes deepen their penetration into Lebanese territory.

Its swift response to Israel’s Baalbek air raid is a case in point: Hezbollah rockets struck coordinates in the central Golan Heights, and were followed up by high-precision attacks against Israeli air control and military sites.