Donald Trump has lauded the US Supreme Court's reversal of his disqualification from Colorado's ballot, but quickly turned his attention to another big case before the justices by publicly lobbying for presidential immunity from prosecution.

"I have great respect for the Supreme Court. And I want to just thank them for working so quickly and so diligently and so brilliantly," the former president said in Florida on Monday after the justices ruled in his favour by barring states from disqualifying candidates for federal office based on a constitutional provision concerning insurrection.

"And while we're on the subject — and another thing that will be coming up very soon will be immunity for a president," Trump added.

The Supreme Court in April is due to hear Trump's appeal of a lower court's ruling rejecting his claim of immunity from prosecution in a criminal case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith involving Trump's actions intended to reverse President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over him.

Trump, the first former US president to be criminally prosecuted, is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden, a Democrat, in the November 5 US election.

The court's decision not to schedule its arguments until the week of April 22 reduces the chances that a trial in the case brought by Smith could be finished before the election. The trial was previously scheduled to have begun this week.

Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-lago estate that a former president should not have to face four criminal indictments and civil litigation — as he does in cases that he called politically motivated.

"Presidents have to be given total immunity. They have to be allowed to do their job," Trump added.

"When you make a decision, you don't want to have your opposing party or opponents - or even somebody that just thinks you're wrong - bring a criminal suit agains t you or any kind of suit when you leave office," Trump added.