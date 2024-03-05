The Philippine Coast Guard has said one of its ships was damaged in a collision with a China Coast Guard vessel during a resupply mission to Filipino troops on a remote outpost in the South China Sea.

The Philippines authorities reported that four Filipino crew were injured when China Coast Guard vessels fired a water cannon during a resupply mission in the region.

Tuesday's incident is the latest in waters around Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands where the countries have contested maritime claims.

Chinese Coast Guard and other vessels undertook "dangerous manoeuvres and blocking", leading to a collision that resulted in "minor structural damage to the PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) vessel," Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a post on social media platform X.

The BRP Sindangan, along with a sister ship, had been deployed "to support" a military rotation and resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal, where Filipino troops are stationed on a grounded Philippine navy vessel.

China's coast guard said it "took control measures" against Philippines ships' "illegal intrusion" in waters around Ren'ai Reef in China's Nansha Islands," using the Chinese names for the shoal and Spratly Islands.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, brushing aside competing claims from a host of Southeast Asian nations and an international ruling that has declared its stance baseless.

The incident comes a day after Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo called on China to "stop harassing us" as he defended Manila's strategy of publicising Chinese manoeuvres in the South China Sea.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos was similarly forthright when he appeared later Monday evening at an event hosted by an Australian think tank.

"We shall never surrender even a square inch of our territory and our maritime jurisdiction," he said on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Melbourne.