Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to hold a meeting with Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in the capital city of Ankara.

The meeting is expected to be held at the presidential complex for discussions on bilateral ties and regional matters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Erdogan said Türkiye is trying to support Palestinian people through diplomatic initiatives, humanitarian aid, and sincere cries for help.

He said Türkiye has sent more than 37,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

