Haiti's government imposed a 72-hour state of emergency after armed vigilantes pushed to take control of the country's main international airport and gang leaders called for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The surge in violence in the Caribbean nation also saw thousands of prisoners escape from two large prisons.

In the capital of Port-au-Prince, gangs have set up barricades to impede security forces from stepping into their territory amid lockdowns across many of the working-class neighbourhoods in the area.

Since 2021, Haiti has experienced a wave of gang-related violence, which followed the killing of former President Jovenel Moise by Colombian hitmen.

Around 80 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince, is said to be under the control of different gangs which are accused of intimidation, kidnap, sexual violence and killing of civilians.

International observers like UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are said to be "deeply concerned" by the situation on the ground.

His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, has reiterated "the need for urgent action in providing financial support for the multinational security support mission."

According to a UN Press release, the situation on the ground is "dire" as "Haiti is getting worse by the day, as gangs hold the country hostage and use sexual violence as a weapon."

More than 1,100 people were killed, injured or kidnapped in January.

In 1804, Haiti became the world’s first Black republic after slaves rebelled against the France-backed regime. But freedom came at a very heavy price.

The colonial power France demanded 150 million gold francs for the so-called “independence debt”- a form of compensation for the loss of slaves and land. The debt hit the country hard, which the country continued to pay until 1947 - to Western banks in France and the US.

Between 1915 and 1934, Haiti was also occupied by the US and later experienced US military interventions in the decade between 1994 and 2004 - leading most Haitians to be wary of outside intervention.

Who are these gangs?

There are around 200 gangs across Haiti, out of which 95 operate in the capital alone, cementing their footprint in working-class neighbourhoods.

Largely, they are said to have “coalesced” around the ‘G9 an Fanmi e Alye’ or the G9 group formed in 2020 - which is fronted by former police officer Jimmy Chérizier, known more commonly by his street name, Barbecue.

G9's main opposition is GPep la or the Gpep, led by Gabriel Jean Pierre, alias ‘Ti Gabriel’.

Though the exact orıgins of these gangs are not known, these are said to be the remnants of a paramilitary force, the Tonton Macoutes, which was used to stomp out any form of dissent during the almost three-decade dictatorship of François Duvalier or Papa Doc and his son Jean Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier.

After the younger Duvalier was forced into exile in the mid-1980s, the force broke up into small gangs but continued to exert varying degrees of power with alleged ties to influential officials.

Calls for political change

In recent months, Haiti has experienced widespread social unrest, involving thousands taking to the streets to demand that Prime Minister Henry resign in line with an agreement dating back to December 2022.

Some observers suggested that Haiti was expected to hold elections - with Henry expected to cede power to newly elected officials in early February.

However, he has maintained his grip on power while reports suggest a potential bid to form a national unity government.

Haiti is part of the so-called Island of Hispaniola, with the Dominican Republic located east, and is home to around 12 million people who have not headed to the polls since 2016.