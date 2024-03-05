TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye on transition period to disinflation path — finance minister
Mehmet Simsek says that Türkiye has a program aiming to achieve price stability, restore fiscal health, narrow the current account deficit, rebalance growth, and implement structural reforms to boost productivity and competitiveness.
Türkiye on transition period to disinflation path — finance minister
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek delineates Türkiye's strategic program during a gathering of domestic and international investors in Istanbul. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
March 5, 2024

Türkiye is still in the process of transitioning to a disinflation path and disinflation will come as monetary policy works, albeit with lags, says the country's treasury and finance minister.

Addressing a gathering of domestic and international investors in Istanbul on Tuesday, Mehmet Simsek outlined Türkiye's strategic program.

Simsek said that Türkiye aims to achieve price stability, restore fiscal health, narrow the current account deficit, rebalance growth, and implement structural reforms to boost productivity and competitiveness.

"There has been a course correction in monetary policy. So, we call it monetary policy normalisation, which means tightening," he noted.

He also noted that the compound interest rate is currently 56%, one year ahead of inflation, which markets expect to be roughly 38%, adding that the Central Bank thinks it has done enough regarding rates.

"But of course, there is going to be additional support in the form of selective credit and quantitative tightening," he said.

The transition period will last until this June, and after that, there will be a speedy disinflation period, he underlined. He also said Türkiye is reviewing expenditures and combating informal economic activity.

RelatedTürkiye will see steep inflation drop in 2nd half of 2024: finance minister
RECOMMENDED

Good infrastructure development

Stating that Türkiye needs investments in energy, fiber optics, and the green transition, Simsek invited the private sector to participate in public-private partnership projects in Türkiye.

"As the government, we have invested about $258 billion over the past 20 years in infrastructure, (and) as the government, we need to invest another $200 billion," he noted.

He said that Türkiye has done well in road infrastructure and airports and is building a high-speed railway network, in which it needs to invest at least $70 billion over the next 30 years.

"Because that is key to competitiveness, that is also key to sustainability and resilience," he added.

On the country's official reserves, he said they had improved significantly since last May.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release