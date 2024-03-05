Türkiye is still in the process of transitioning to a disinflation path and disinflation will come as monetary policy works, albeit with lags, says the country's treasury and finance minister.

Addressing a gathering of domestic and international investors in Istanbul on Tuesday, Mehmet Simsek outlined Türkiye's strategic program.

Simsek said that Türkiye aims to achieve price stability, restore fiscal health, narrow the current account deficit, rebalance growth, and implement structural reforms to boost productivity and competitiveness.

"There has been a course correction in monetary policy. So, we call it monetary policy normalisation, which means tightening," he noted.

He also noted that the compound interest rate is currently 56%, one year ahead of inflation, which markets expect to be roughly 38%, adding that the Central Bank thinks it has done enough regarding rates.

"But of course, there is going to be additional support in the form of selective credit and quantitative tightening," he said.

The transition period will last until this June, and after that, there will be a speedy disinflation period, he underlined. He also said Türkiye is reviewing expenditures and combating informal economic activity.