WORLD
3 MIN READ
Child malnutrition levels 'particularly extreme' in northern Gaza: WHO
One-in-six children acutely malnourished in northern Gaza.
Child malnutrition levels 'particularly extreme' in northern Gaza: WHO
Palestinian children suffering from malnutrition receive treatment at a healthcare centre in Rafah, southern Gaza, March 4, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 5, 2024

United Nations organisations said that child malnutrition levels in northern Gaza were "particularly extreme" and about three times higher than in the south of the Palestinian enclave where more aid has been available.

Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for Gaza and the occupied West Bank, said that one-in-six children under two years of age were acutely malnourished in northern Gaza.

"This was in January. So the situation is likely to be greater today," Peeperkorn added, referring to when the data was recorded.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said malnutrition rates for children under five in northern Gaza, where access to aid has been highly limited since the start of Israel's war on October 7, were three times higher than those in Rafah in the south

Elder said this showed that "when that trickle of aid can come in, it does make a life-saving difference."

At least 15 children have died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, the health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday.

RelatedFamine in Gaza deepening, aid airdrop ‘ineffective’ — media office

Growing risk

Calls for Israel to do more to address the humanitarian crisis have grown louder since the deaths of Palestinians lining up for aid in Gaza last month.

RECOMMENDED

Gaza health authorities said 118 people were killed, attributing the deaths to Israeli fire and calling it a massacre. Israel, which says many people were trampled or run over, has pledged to investigate.

Adding to hunger, there is a growing risk from infectious diseases, with nine-in-10 children under the age of five — around 220,000 — falling sick over the last weeks, according to Elder.

"That becomes the spiral that we are so fearful of: infectious diseases, lack of food, a desperate lack of clean water and ongoing bombardment and incredulously still discussion of an offensive into Rafah, which is a city of children," Elder told reporters in Geneva, referring to Israel's planned invasion.

"Rafah has about three quarters of a million children living there," Elder said.

Israel last month intensified its bombardment of Rafah, where about 1.5 million people are estimated to be crammed, most of them having fled their homes further north to escape Israel's military onslaught.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said that a quarter of the population — 576,000 people — are one step from famine, nearly five months after Israel's assault on Gaza began.

RelatedEmaciated children seen at Gaza hospitals as hunger crisis deepens
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release