Tesla has halted production at its German factory after high-voltage lines supplying the carmaker's only European plant were set on fire in an act of "sabotage" claimed by a far-left group.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Tuesday to reports of a burning electricity pylon southeast of Berlin, close to the Tesla plant.

The blaze was extinguished but damage to the lines knocked out power to the factory, as well as surrounding villages.

After police said they had launched an investigation into suspected arson the act was claimed by far-left activists from the so-called Vulkangruppe (Volcano Group).

"With our sabotage, we have set ourselves the goal of achieving the biggest possible blackout of the Gigafactory," the group said in a statement posted on a far-left website.

The group highlighted concerns about the environmental impact of the plant and the local water supply.

"We feel connected to all the people who won't let Tesla turn the tap off," the group said.

Michael Stuebgen, interior minister for Brandenburg state, said that if arson was confirmed, it would be "a perfidious attack on our electricity infrastructure."

"Thousands of people have been cut off from their basic supply and put in danger. The rule of law will react to such an act of sabotage with the utmost severity."

Controversial expansion

Tesla said the production facilities at the Gruenheide plant were in a "safe state" after the shutdown, and workers had been sent home.

"We are in close contact with the authorities and of course (electricity supplier) Edis. We are currently unable to say when production can be expected to resume," the company said in a statement.

The power outage is the latest problem to hit the factory.

In January, most production was halted at the site for two weeks due to a shortage of parts following shipping delays caused by Yemeni Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, a vital trade route.