In a bold and principled stand against injustice, author Zukiswa Wanner, the first woman from the African continent to be awarded Germany's prestigious Goethe Medal, recently sparked attention by rejecting the honour.

"I thus find myself unable to stay silent or keep an official decoration from a government that is this callous to human suffering," said the novelist, explaining her protest action.

Rather than being the most vocal in condemning another genocide following the Holocaust, Germany instead has emerged as one of the two largest arms exporters to Israel, the author said in her statement.

"I wish that the German government, in reflection and saying 'never again' would acknowledge that never again should be for anybody," she wrote.

In 2020, Wanner was awarded the Goethe-Medaille, an official decoration of the Federal Republic of Germany awarded by the Goethe Institut, which recognises individuals "who have rendered outstanding services to international cultural exchange and the teaching of the German language."

Speaking to TRT World about her decision to surrender the award, which she attributed to cultural and political reasons, Wanner asked, "What does being an artist mean if one can't hold a mirror to society and critique and also applaud it?"

Transcendental voices

A trip to the occupied Palestinian territories for the Palestine Festival of Literature (PalFest) in May 2023 prompted Zukiswa Wanner to draw parallels with the apartheid regime of South Africa, where her father, a political exile, originated from.

She described her experience as "eye-opening" in the sense of engaging with Palestinian artists and activists who defied Israel's apartheid system, finding ways to travel, communicate, and support each other's families when individuals were imprisoned.

Recounting her trip, she highlighted how South Africans, during negotiations to end apartheid, were granted the right of return, while Palestinians have no such right. The similarities in the segregation policies, curfews, and restrictions on movement she observed in Palestine reminded her of the experiences of black and brown people in South Africa.

"In South Africa, black people were put in ethnic lands known as Bantustans. These are precursors, I feel, to the alleged "Area A" in Palestine that are allegedly governed by Palestinians independently, but Israeli forces can come in and take people hostages from there arbitrarily," she said.