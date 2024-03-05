For weeks, mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been working to secure a six-week pause in hostilities in Gaza, following fears of escalating violence during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Washington, Israel has largely agreed to a framework proposal that calls for a ceasefire and release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. But Tel Aviv boycotted the final stretch of talks in Cairo after insisting on excessive hostage demands, including a list of all the remaining captives held by Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is under intense pressure to deliver a truce by Ramadan. US Vice President Kamala Harris recently rebuked Israel for Gaza’s escalating humanitarian crisis, and held direct talks with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz to underscore the urgency of a hostage deal.

But make no mistake. Even if a temporary ceasefire materialised by March 10, enduring peace in Gaza is far from certain, for many reasons.

First, Israel is expected to support plans that risk settler provocations and aggression during Ramadan. Preparations are underway to significantly beef up Israeli soldiers' presence in Jerusalem and other sensitive areas, according to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly defied warnings from his own internal security agency by doubling down on plans to restrict Palestinians' access to the Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

Similar restrictions played a key role in inciting violent confrontations between Israeli extremists, security forces and Palestinian worshippers in the past, and could threaten to upend any temporary truce. Look to May 2021, when Israeli security forces attacked sit-ins and ultimately stormed Al Aqsa, sparking an 11-day clashes that killed at least 230 Palestinians.

Present Israeli actions indicate a similar pattern at work: Israel has already begun blocking entry to Jerusalem for Palestinians, and is reportedly weighing age-based restrictions to bar entrants from the occupied West Bank into the mosque.

Thus, truce efforts struggle to address growing risks of settler aggression and violent confrontations in Al Aqsa, calling into question any long-term effectiveness. Another approach is needed.

"The only way to end/prevent this famine (in Gaza) is an immediate ceasefire," said United Nations’ special rapporteur for the right to food, Michael Fakhri,in a recent post on X. "And the only way to get a ceasefire is to sanction Israel."