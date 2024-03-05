The European Union has outlined ambitious plans to boost its defence industry as it seeks to wean member nations off an over-dependence on the US defence industry and responds to the threat posed by Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The plans by the EU Commission centre on streamlining the procurement of arms by the 27 EU states and to increasingly produce them within the bloc in a multi-billion-dollar pivot away from the United States.

In the first 16 months since the February 2022 start of the Ukraine war, "member states spent more than €100 ($108.6) billion on defence acquisitions," said EU Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager.

"Almost 80 percent of that was spent outside of the European Union and the US alone accounted for more than 60 pecent of this spending."

"This is no longer sustainable — if it ever was," Vestager said.

The need for some strategic independence from the EU's pre-eminent ally in NATO underscores a sense of political estrangement from Washington, which has been reinforced by the strong showing of former President Donald Trump in the US presidential campaign and his barbed comments on the level of European defence spending.

For decades, EU nations have slumbered under the protective nuclear cover of the United States through the NATO alliance while their defence spending and crisis preparedness withered.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is a driving force behind a stronger EU defence industry, said it was essential for the bloc to fall back on its own industrial base.

"Will it be bad news for the US defence industry, the Korean defence industry? I don't know. What we know is that we need to increase our capacity to produce what is needed. And by the way, today we have to be honest, the US cannot provide what is necessary, especially for ammunitions," Breton said.

Now, with an increasingly assertive Moscow, the need to beef up defence is becoming ever clearer.

'Must do more'