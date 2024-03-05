Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged Muslim countries to take concrete action to stop Israel's brutal aggression in Palestine's Gaza.

Speaking at the Extraordinary Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, he said, "Even if it's unilateral, there is a great expectation for us to take immediate action on Gaza."

Fidan also called for the development of a plan to "counter the atrocities in Gaza" as Israel continues its attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave for nearly five months.

"As the Muslim world, we must devise a plan on three grounds to counter the atrocities in Gaza," he said, emphasising that the implementation of a decision to stop weapons shipments to Israel "must be monitored."

He continued: "On the actual ground, we should prevent people from starving to death by breaking the Israeli siege."

"On the political and diplomatic front, we should increase the pressure on Israel through every available means by acting collectively and with one voice," he added.

Fidan stressed that on the legal ground, efforts to uphold international law at all costs are "indispensable."

He also welcomed a resolution at the session calling for OIC members to get involved in "cases before the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court."

Related UN Security Council needs to be reformed: Turkish FM Fidan

'More than 400,000 Palestinians are facing starvation'

Fidan also underlined that the blockade around Gaza "must be broken."

"This must be done now," he said, adding that Israel is using humanitarian aid as a "weapon in war."

Stressing that more than 400,000 Palestinians are facing starvation, he said, "We cannot leave the people of Gaza at the mercy of Israel or wait for the blessing of hegemonic powers."

"It is our solemn duty to turn the grievances of Palestinians into peace, security and dignity in their own state and in their own lands," he added.