"For the past 151 days, we have been witnessing one of the greatest barbarities of the last century," Turkish President Erdogan has said, referring to Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza.

In a press conference held with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, the Turkish President accused Israeli Premier Netanyahu's government of committing "blatant genocide" against Palestinians, noting unlimited support from Western powers.

"Netanyahu and his accomplices in the murder will surely be held accountable for every drop of blood spilt before the law and public conscience," Erdogan said.

Before the press conference, two leaders held meeting at the presidential complex in Turkish capital, Ankara, to discuss on bilateral ties, Gaza issue, and regional matters.

Reiterating that the only path to lasting peace is through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital within 1967 borders, he expressed, "Actions of so-called Israeli 'settlers,' who actually encroach on lands belonging to Palestinians, are one of biggest obstacles to the solution."

During the press conference, President Erdogan called demands by radical Israeli politicians to restrict Muslims' access to Al Aqsa Mosque "completely absurd".

Israel's ongoing atrocities in Gaza