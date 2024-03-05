Venezuela’s highly anticipated presidential election will take place on July 28, the country’s top electoral official has announced.

National Electoral Council President Elvis Amoroso announced on Tuesday the date three days after lawmakers proposed more than 20 possible dates, ranging from as soon as mid-April to as late as December.

Candidates will be able to register between March 21 and 25, and the electoral campaign will officially open on July 4.

President Nicolas Maduro is widely expected to seek re-election. His government, its allies and other groups drafted the proposal suggesting dates and covering other aspects of the election.

Last year, Maduro's government and the opposition reached a mediated deal in Barbados to hold a free and fair vote in 2024 with international observers present.