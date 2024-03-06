US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have swept the coast-to-coast contests on Super Tuesday, all but cementing a November rematch and increasing pressure on the former president's last major rival, Nikki Haley, to leave the Republican race.

Biden and Trump each won Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Biden also won the Democratic primaries in Utah, Vermont and Iowa.

In Minnesota's Democratic primary, "uncommitted" votes surged close to 20 percent, surprising many with less than a week of organising. Previously seen as negligible outside Michigan, the impact of "uncommitted" votes is likely to be significant for Biden.

For the Republicans, Haley's strongest performance was in Vermont, where she scored a surprise victory, upsetting Donald Trump. That victory will do little to dent Trump's primary dominance, however.

The former president won 11 other states on Super Tuesday. Trump carried other states that might have been favourable to Haley such as Virginia and Maine, which have large swaths of moderate voters like those who have backed her in previous primaries.

Trump described the results as "an amazing night" as he closed in on becoming the party's nominee.

"They call it 'Super Tuesday' for a reason," Trump told the crowd gathered at his Florida estate. "This is a big one. They tell me, the pundits and otherwise, that there has never been one like this, never been anything so conclusive."

Super Tuesday elections were held in 16 US states — from Alaska and California to Vermont and Virginia. With hundreds of delegates at stake, this was the biggest haul for either party on any single day.

"If we lose this election, you're going to be back with Donald Trump," Biden told DeDe McGuire, a radio host, earlier in the day.

Later Biden warned that Trump was "determined to destroy" US democracy.

Trump "is determined to destroy our democracy, rip away fundamental freedoms like the ability for women to make their own health care decisions, and pass another round of billions of dollars in tax cuts for the wealthy — and he'll do or say anything to put himself in power," Biden said in a statement released by his campaign.

Mental acuity for the top job

Despite Biden's and Trump's domination of their parties, polls make it clear that the broader electorate does not want this year’s general election to be identical to the 2020 race.

A new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds a majority of Americans don't think either Biden or Trump has the necessary mental acuity for the job.

"Both of them failed, in my opinion, to unify this country," said Brian Hadley, 66, of Raleigh, North Carolina.