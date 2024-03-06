WORLD
3 MIN READ
About 100K displaced in Mozambique over renewed violence
Children face brunt of violence in Mozambique, education suffers as over 100 schools close.
About 100K displaced in Mozambique over renewed violence
Save the Children calls for urgent action to protect children in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 6, 2024

More than 99,000 people including 61,492 children have fled their homes due to renewed violence in northern Mozambique, Save the Children said Tuesday.

In a statement, the British charity said multiple cases of violent confrontation between armed groups and security forces had been reported in several districts across Cabo Delgado province.

It said more than 99,313 people fled their homes between Dec. 22 and March 3.

Cabo Delgado has been restive for years, with one armed militant group there believed to be affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group.

In 2021, the group attacked the coastal town of Palma near the border with Tanzania, killing dozens and injuring scores of others.

Save the Children said the conflict in Cabo Delgado, now in its seventh year, has taken a devastating human toll.

“There are repeated reports of beheadings and abductions, including multiple child victims. The conflict has already left 540,000 people displaced, with more than half of them children,” the charity said.

RelatedUN warns humanitarian crisis is worsening in Mozambique
RECOMMENDED

Save the Children has made an urgent appeal to protect children, saying “this wave of violence is a renewed attack on education, with more than 100 schools closed across six districts in Cabo Delgado, including an additional 17 schools in Nampula, affecting nearly 71,000 children,” the statement said.

The charity further revealed that some children are seven years old now longing to go to school for the first time this year but are now fleeing for their lives.

‘‘These children have never known life without war and sadly belong to a growing generation of children whose childhood has become elusive,” it said.

Fresh clashes broke out a few weeks ago in Ocua, Mazeze and Chiure-Velho, in the Chiure district, with the displaced people fleeing to the town of Chiure or to Erati in neighbouring Nampula province.

The northern province of Mozambique is rich in natural gas, and companies such as France’s Total SE are to extract liquefied natural gas (LNG) from offshore sites in the Indian Ocean.

RelatedWho is the new militant group threatening Mozambique?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release