Five Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers have been arrested by British military police on suspicion of alleged war crimes in Syria, according to media reports.

The soldiers from the elite force could face murder charges over the death of a suspected "militant" two years ago.

Reports on Tuesday suggest that the troops used excessive force and should have arrested the man instead. The soldiers claim he posed a threat and intended to carry out a suicide attack.

The Guardian reported that the Ministry of Defence said it would not comment directly on the investigation, but defence sources indicated that reports regarding the arrests were accurate.