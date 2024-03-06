Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola has said he had tendered his resignation after an audio recording came out over the weekend purporting to be of the official attempting to improperly influence government contracts.

Otarola told media on Tuesday that the recording was made in 2021, when he was not a government official, and was manipulated and edited as part of a conspiracy by his political opponents.

He had previously denied committing any crimes after the recording was made public.

With Otarola's departure, the other 18 cabinet members must now also resign, according to Peruvian law. President Dina Boluarte has the choice to reinstate each cabinet member or swap them out for a new minister.

The audio, published by local media, appears to be of Otarola speaking to a woman who later went on to work in various government roles.