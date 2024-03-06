WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru's prime minister Alberto Otarola resigns over alleged audio leak
The audio, published by local media, appears to be of PM Alberto Otarola speaking to a woman who later went on to work in various government roles.
Peru's prime minister Alberto Otarola resigns over alleged audio leak
With Otarola's departure, the other 18 cabinet members must now also resign, according to Peruvian law. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
March 6, 2024

Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola has said he had tendered his resignation after an audio recording came out over the weekend purporting to be of the official attempting to improperly influence government contracts.

Otarola told media on Tuesday that the recording was made in 2021, when he was not a government official, and was manipulated and edited as part of a conspiracy by his political opponents.

He had previously denied committing any crimes after the recording was made public.

With Otarola's departure, the other 18 cabinet members must now also resign, according to Peruvian law. President Dina Boluarte has the choice to reinstate each cabinet member or swap them out for a new minister.

The audio, published by local media, appears to be of Otarola speaking to a woman who later went on to work in various government roles.

RECOMMENDED

Otarola returned early from a trip to Canada, where he was representing Peru at a mining convention.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea said that Boluarte would make changes to her cabinet as part of a "relaunch of the government's general policy."

Cabinet shake-ups have become common in Peru.

Just last month, Boluarte shuffled her cabinet, swapping out four ministers, including those heading the economy and mining, as the Andean nation works to lift its shaky economy out of a recession.

RelatedPeru's Boluarte under investigation for 'genocide' after deadly protests
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release