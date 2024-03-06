Every battle has an unsung hero. In the African savannah,the rousing tale of the lion's resurgence in the face of odds wouldn't be complete without the inspiring story of Team Lioness.

Eunice Peneti, 30, heads Kenya's first all-female ranger unit at Amboseli National Park, a sprawling ecosystem that nurtures an abundance of diverse wildlife, watched over by Mount Kilimanjaro in the distance.

Peneti and her team constantly comb the expansive grassland, protecting the king of the jungle from the omnipresent danger of poaching or poisoning.

Team Lioness's impact while building on the work of a decade is reflected in the steady growth of Kenya's lion population – up 25% between 2010 and 2021. Data from the Kenya Wildlife Service shows the Eastern African nation's lion count in 2021 at 2,589.

The rewarding outcome of this conservation effort defies global trends, although none of it has come easy.

Peneti knows this more than anyone else. With her deep understanding of lion behaviour and the challenges to this regal animal's existence, she soldiers on in the wild with her all-women team every single day.

The rangers' brief is simple: don't let your guard down even for a moment.

"Our presence in the park deters those who seek to harm these magnificent animals. By actively patrolling and engaging with the local community, we ensure these lions can live and thrive in a safe environment," Peneti tells TRT Afrika.

Rumble in the jungle

For Peneti and her team, there is no greater satisfaction than spotting a pride of lions at peace with themselves in the solitude of the savannah.

On a typical foray out in the field, her gaze would invariably rest on lions lying in the shade with their cubs, focused on the prey they have possibly just hunted down. The sight makes her day.

"There are so many lions with little ones or young adults. This tells us that the lion numbers have increased," she says.

As the patrol crew drives off, a lioness stands tall on a towering anthill, her golden fur gleaming in the sunlight, her piercing amber eyes scanning the horizon. It's how they are meant to be.

Kenya's conservation efforts may be paying off, but globally not as much. Lions have made it to the infamous Red List of Threatened Species.

A study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature reveals a disheartening 43% decline in the African lion population between 1993 and 2014.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) estimates that only 20,000-25,000 lions remain in the wild today, down from approximately 200,000 a century ago.

"There are now only a handful of countries where we can still find lions,"Edith Kabesiime, wildlife campaign manager at World Animal Protection (WAP), tells TRT Afrika."Rwanda has had to airlift lions and restock the country's wilds."

David Mascall, an expert in lion conservation, warns that if nothing is done, the future of the species across Africa looks grim. "Future generations might not see the lion except as a picture in a book."