Wednesday,March 6, 2024

1750 GMT — Ukraine has stepped up attacks behind Russian lines with the apparent killing of a Russian election official in a car bomb and a drone assault on a metals plant.

Deadly Russian strikes also rocked the Ukrainian port city of Odessa during a visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was holding talks there with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia and Ukraine have increased their aerial attacks as Moscow's troops advance on the front lines and Kiev faces a shortage of manpower and weapons.

"We heard the sound of sirens and explosions that took place near us. We did not have time to get to a shelter. It is a very intense experience," Mitsotakis said through a translator in Odessa.

More updates 👇

1721 GMT — Ukraine aims to conduct counter-offensive actions in 2024: top commander

The Ukrainian military will stabilise the battlefield situation shortly and aims to form units for counter-offensive actions later this year, a top military commander said.

Ukrainian forces experienced a setback following nine months of mostly stable front lines, when the eastern city of Avdiivka fell into Russian hands earlier in February after months of devastating attacks.

Ukrainian troops were forced to leave several settlements neighbouring the city due to Russia's continued offensive amid its own depleting stockpiles of munitions.

1654 GMT — Czech defence group CSG plans ammunition venture in Ukraine

Czechoslovak Group (CSG), one of Europe's biggest ammunition producers, is looking to set up joint ventures to invest hundreds of millions of euros in Ukraine to boost the country's defence capacities, CSG's billionaire owner said.

The ventures would focus on heavy ammunition and equipment, providing important technology and a way to ramp up production in the coming years, although not an immediate fix to Europe's drive to get more artillery rounds to Ukraine now, Michal Strnad told a group of journalists.

CSG has become an important supplier to Ukraine since Russia's offensive in 2022, delivering refurbished T-72 tanks along with ammunition, howitzers and other equipment.

1509 GMT — Seven killed in separate incidents in occupied Ukraine

Seven people were killed in separate incidents in the eastern Ukrainian region of Lugansk under Russian control, Moscow-backed authorities announced.

Five civilians were killed when the bus they were travelling in hit a mine and two more were killed by alleged Ukrainian shelling, authorities said.

"There was a tragedy in the city of Kirovsk in the Lugansk People's Republic — a bus travelling to a cemetery exploded on a mine," Governor Leonid Pasechnik said. "Five people were killed," he added in a comment on social media.

1443 GMT — Ukraine's reserves slip to $37.1B at March 1, central bank says

Ukraine's foreign currency reserves slipped to $37.1 billion at the start of March, the central bank said.

It said the reserves were down by 3.8 percent due to the central bank's interventions on the forex market to prop up the local hryvnia currency and also due to government debt payments.

Ukraine's reserves have been falling this year with billions in foreign financial aid delayed or blocked.

1011 GMT — We don't want 'conflict,' but threats won't go unanswered