A white Australian man has been charged with three counts of “aggravated assault” by police after tying three Aboriginal children with a cable.

The incident in Western Australia has sparked anger with the state’s Premier Roger Cook describing it as "disturbing" and "confronting."

In footage posted live on Facebook by locals in the northern Broome area on Tuesday, the white man, 45, was seen restraining two children, aged 6 and 7, who were tied together with a cable around their wrists.

The third child, aged 8, had left the scene before the police arrived but was later found by officers.

The video "raises very strong emotions" and "anyone that saw that video would have found it confronting, would have found it disturbing,” said Cook, according to ABC News.

“This happened in Broome Western Australia today. Who gives this white man the rights to tie up 2 Aboriginal kids?” wrote Facebook user Nungarri Skeen, who shared the video of the incident on Tuesday.

Related Australian state passes Aboriginal heritage protection law

'Appalled by the incident'