A Türkiye-based communications firm has recently developed and showcased national tech solutions, using artificial intelligence (AI), at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

Türkiye’s first AI-powered national network solution, "uMAYA SD-WAN," is designed by Ulak Communications to make wide area network infrastructures easily manageable.

The project offers an innovative solution that directly benefits end-users by providing functions such as centralised management, network abstraction, and enhanced cybersecurity.

Since its initial commercial sale in 2019, "uMAYA SD-WAN" has been provided as a solution to numerous institutions and organisations.

The company will have the opportunity to introduce its product to a large number of Turkish and foreign customers at the MWC, Ali Akcay, Ulak Communications' systems engineering manager, said.

Akcay emphasised that the “uMAYA SD-WAN” offers a management system and a cybersecurity solution for use in wide area network infrastructures. With this product, institutions can ensure secure and uninterrupted communication with cloud services, he added.

He said the product has been in use in several areas in Türkiye and abroad for five years now.

The company has been watching what their global competitors have developed and showcasing at the MWC, he said, adding: "At this point, we can see that our product is close to those made by global competitors and even provides technically more advantageous features at certain points.

“Especially this year, we saw that artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions are very prominent at the event. We have been trying to develop and popularise these technologies with our products for a long time, and our efforts in this field are steps taken at the right time and aimed at the right target.”

The goal is to create a world-class technology product in the country, and Ulak Communication wants the product to be able to provide much higher-level features in cybersecurity and network management, as well as to compete with global competitors in different classifications, Akcay said.