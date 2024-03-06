Turkish scientists have completed the country's 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition, returning home with valuable insights that shed light on the southernmost continent's secrets.

The team of 24 Turkish researchers returned to their country on Wednesday after a 36-day journey full of challenges.

Captain Dogac Baybars Isiler, deputy expedition leader in charge of logistics of the expedition, expressed that the team encountered numerous icebergs during the voyage — a sign of the worsening global climate crisis.

Isiler also emphasised the importance of safety measures during navigation.

"The abundance of icebergs in the sea poses a significant safety risk both during the day and at night. To mitigate these risks, navigation is conducted with the presence of both specially illuminated projectors and lookout observers during nighttime," he said.

"Observations and navigation safety precautions against sea ice and icebergs are essential for the ship's safety, ensuring that the entire expedition is completed safely and healthily for all of us," he added.

During the expedition, the Turkish team conducted research on various areas, including environmental and pollution studies, oceanography and hydrography, atmospheric and space observations, geology and geophysics, energy systems, meteorological measurements, and the development of bathymetric maps.

14,000-km journey