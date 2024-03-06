Palestinians face a lot of hardships in their life. They have been driven away from their homes, barred from entering their ancestral farmlands and killed in the tens of thousands as evident in Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

And online the censure and discrimination they face is apparent in the media coverage of pro-Palestine protests by Western countries. Take the example of what happened in Toronto, Canada, over the weekend.

A US-based real estate company had organised a marketing event at the Aish Hatorah synagogue in Thornhill exclusively for Jewish people who want to buy property in the occupied West Bank.

Israel has been building illegal settlements in the West Bank, which is part of occupied Palestinian lands. The Jewish settlements are internationally recognised as illegal - even by the United States.

So what happens when a group of protestors made up of Palestinians and their allies demonstrate against the illegal sale of occupied real estate?

Well, a pro-Israel news outlet paints the peaceful demonstration as an attack on the synogouge and its worshippers.

What happened?

Rabbi David Mivasair, a member of Independent Jewish Voices, who was part of the demonstration, said in a video on X, that he is “outside a synagogue where they’re selling properties built on land stolen from Palestinians.”

“There’s a real estate agency that’s come here today to Toronto to sell properties built on stolen Palestinian land. It’s kind of unbelievable that Canada permits this, it's clearly illegal. So we’re here today to call that out and God willing to make it stop” he adds.

Keller Williams (KW), the real estate company, reportedly wanted to sell land in the illegal Israeli settlement city Modi'in Illit, which is built on the land of five Palestinian villages: Ni'lin, Kharbata, Saffa, Bil'in and Dir Qadis.

But when demonstrators went there to voice their concern, Visegrád 24, an online news outlet, framed them as “Anti-Israel protesters” who had gathered to “harass Jews attending their religious service”.

Visegrád 24, which has nearly one million followers on X, reported the “breaking news” story without providing any context about the real estate event that was being protested against.

Faisal Kutty, a lawyer, legal academic and commentator tells TRT World that Visegrád 24’s coverage is concerning as it paints those opposing illegal activities “as antisemites and not people concerned about human rights and dignity for all.”

“The result of such illegal land sales is the continued theft of Palestinian land and their displacement. It has been a strategy of the occupiers to change the facts on the ground by taking over land and pushing out the indigenous population,” Kutty explains.

“(This coverage) perpetuates the dehumanisation of Palestinians and those supporting their fundamental right to existence and self-determination,” Kutty adds.

'Half truths and a bunch of lies'

Visegrád 24 was founded by Polish journalist Adam Starzynski and advertiser Stefan Thompson, who is associated with the pro-Donald Trump group MEGA, and also started The Jewish Chronicle, a London-based weekly Jewish newspaper.

Visegrad attracted a large audience due to its coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. It was included in a list of reliable sources of information related to the war created by researchers at the University of Tartu in Estonia.

But its current coverage of Israel’s war in Gaza, has been anything but reliable, as its stories almost always take a pro-Israel stance.

Visegrád 24 credits its report on the rally to the former Canadian Ambassador to Israel, Vivian Bercovici, who claimed “a masked female youth apparently assaulted a cop” and referred to the protesters as “a bunch of masked thugs”.