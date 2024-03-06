Turkish authorities arrested at least two people who are suspected of being members of the Daesh terror group, security sources have reported.

In Yozgat province of Central Türkiye, anti-terror police apprehended Iraqi nationals associated with the terror group, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to officially designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation.