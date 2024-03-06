American voters across the country went to the polls yesterday on Super Tuesday, the largest voting event in the US primary elections. Immigration and border security, the economy, abortion and democracy were among some of the top issues on voters’ minds.

With a second showdown looming between Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican nominee Donald Trump in November, and with the two candidates holding vastly different positions on key issues, the US's future looks gravely uncertain.

Voting took place in 15 states – Alabama, Alaska (for Republican primary voters only), Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia – and one territory, American Samoa (for Democratic primary voters only).

Tuesday was also the last day for Democrats in the state of Iowa to send in their primary ballots by mail, with Republican primary voters having voted in their state’s caucus in January.

Following Super Tuesday results, Republican contender Nikki Haley is expected to suspend her campaign, leaving Trump to easily clinch the conservative party's presidential nomination.

There exists a massive gulf between the two candidates’ positions on critical issues and challenges, both domestic and global. Thus the potential policy changes come November, including the impact on societal cohesion and the US’s standing in the world, as well as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, could not be more pronounced.

Barring unforeseen events, Biden is almost certain to win the Democratic nomination, so the most likely scenario is a repeat showdown between the two candidates from 2020.

While both candidates have taken tough stances on irregular immigration, it is clear that a Trump victory would be disastrous for those who also wish to enter the country legally. Trump has stated, particularly after the Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7, that he would enforce ideological tests for those wanting to enter the US, as well as deport students and non-citizens who take part in pro-Palestinian protests.

The outcome of the US election will also undoubtedly have global ripple effects. Three issues in particular would be affected by a Trump presidency: the Middle East peace process, US support for NATO and US support for Ukraine.

On all three issues, Biden has held a traditionalist stance, although his unconditional support for Israel during its months-long onslaught of Gaza has drawn fierce domestic and global criticism.

A second Trump presidency would see the US increasing support for Israel's actions and no expectation to put pressure on extremist elements within Israel, such as illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank and their supporters in the right-wing government.

Still, Biden has been applying pressure on Israel to minimise civilian casualties in its Gaza campaign and let in more life-saving humanitarian assistance. The Biden administration is also eager to restart normalisation talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

They see this as the key to sustainable peace in the region, as well as an incentive for Israel to eventually recognise a Palestinian state.