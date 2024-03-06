Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated Türkiye’s determination in the fight against terrorism, stating the country will eventually eradicate “the roots” of terrorists.

“We will eventually, but certainly, eradicate the roots of the hired killer hordes acting as the henchmen of imperialists,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday during a meeting held in Türkiye’s Elazig province.

Erdogan said that wherever there is a terrorist within or outside its borders, Türkiye attacks them, and added that peace and security now prevail in places that were known for many years for terrorist's presence.

“In the mountains like Cudi, where terrorists once roamed freely, and in our plateaus, tourists from different corners of our country and the world now explore it fearlessly. We have entered every place deemed impassable, and cleared them all,” he added.

“Some had dreams of establishing a Terroristan for a separatist organisation in Syria. With the operations we have conducted, we have destroyed these plans,” Erdogan said.