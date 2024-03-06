TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK/YPG attack on civilian settlement kills one, injures several in Syria
The recent PKK/YPG attack in the south of Azaz in Syria leaves one civilian dead and injures seven others, as the terrorist organisation continues to occupy the Tel Rifaat district in northern Aleppo province.
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
March 6, 2024

The PKK/YPG terror group has launched an attack on a civilian settlement south of Azaz in Syria, resulting in the death of one civilian and injuries to seven others, as reported by Anadolu news agency.

PKK/YPG terrorists, which continue to occupy the Tel Rifaat district in northern Aleppo province, targeted the villages of Tell Maled and Hawsh al Sayyid Ali.

Despite being expelled from Afrin with the Türkiye's Olive Branch Operation, the PKK/YPG continues to occupy Tel Rifaat, launching frequent attacks on civilian settlements in Jarablus, Afrin and Azaz, as well as on the frontlines of the Syrian National Army of the Provisional Syrian Government (SNA).

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

During its 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has been accountable for the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, encompassing women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
