The PKK/YPG terror group has launched an attack on a civilian settlement south of Azaz in Syria, resulting in the death of one civilian and injuries to seven others, as reported by Anadolu news agency.

PKK/YPG terrorists, which continue to occupy the Tel Rifaat district in northern Aleppo province, targeted the villages of Tell Maled and Hawsh al Sayyid Ali.

Despite being expelled from Afrin with the Türkiye's Olive Branch Operation, the PKK/YPG continues to occupy Tel Rifaat, launching frequent attacks on civilian settlements in Jarablus, Afrin and Azaz, as well as on the frontlines of the Syrian National Army of the Provisional Syrian Government (SNA).