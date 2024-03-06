Nimr Ikram, a Texas-based orthopaedic surgeon, recently spent two weeks in Gaza, providing medical aid to those in need.

The doctor worked with US-based humanitarian aid group MedGlobal to enter Rafah. He and his colleague Irfan Galaria, a Virginia-based plastic surgeon who recently described what was happening in Gaza as "not a war, but an annihilation," ended up sleeping at the hospital where they were treating patients to maximise their time.

In an interview with TRT World about his experience, Ikram explains how he grew accustomed to the sounds of bombs and drones, the heartbreak he felt treating orphaned children and the admirable resilience and dignity of the Palestinian people.

TRT World: Let's start with going into Gaza. You saw a whole line of aid trucks? Can you just tell us more about that?

Dr. Nimr Ikram: We flew into Cairo from here (Texas), and then from Cairo, we had a 14-hour journey because there were six different NGOs, and there were 30 of us, and multiple different checkpoints on the way — I think six to eight.

And so after the last checkpoint, we started going towards the border. And just for miles, you see an abundance of trucks. We had seen them even before the last checkpoint on the side, and thought that was the whole line.

But then we got to the checkpoint, got past the checkpoint, and started walking through and even then you saw hundreds more trucks just waiting on the side to be allowed to enter. Certainly there were perishable things in there, someone said that they saw a truck just full of eggs. And that didn't survive for that long so unfortunately, there's perishable and non-perishable items that are there that's just being wasted sitting there.

TRT World: So what were your first impressions when you went into Rafah? Is that where you were staying?

Dr. Nimr Khan: We entered into Gaza into Rafah, and MedGlobal and the World Health Organization and the United Nations had cleared us to come. It was interesting — before I had gone, I had signed up with a couple of other groups as well, and they're like, it's not safe, we're not going to send anyone.

So I was thinking, is MedGlobal safe? One of my friends had gone with them before. And he said, if there's any question, they won't allow you to go. So, Rafah was supposed to be a safe zone at that point. But even as we crossed the border, all of a sudden you hear some gunfire going on, and you hear some bombs in the distance and things of that sort.

So of course, the first time we go through, we're like, "Was that a bomb?" And the locals, they're like, "Oh, yeah, it's far away." Unfortunately, they are just immune to this stuff. And even after 10 days, it was the same thing with us. You hear something, it's kind of background noise, unless something happens right close to you.

And there were a couple of incidents that we had one up close to us. That was the only time that we were kind of, you know, oh, my God, is something going to happen to us?

TRT World: Did the World Health Organization and UN say that they were not responsible for your safety?

Dr. Nimr Ikram: Yeah, they say it's an active war zone. They're not ultimately responsible, you have to know there's a chance that you may get injured. But whenever we're travelling, we're supposed to contact someone (in an official capacity).

I think from their standpoint, they were in communication with the (Israeli military) and will get either a red light or a green light. Meaning, hey, it's okay to go so you have a green light or no, it's a red light, and right now, there may be some activity so you guys shouldn't go. So they tried to protect us as much as they could.

But even then, one time, we had a red light for about an hour and I was just working in the clinic and things and then we finally got the green light. So we started going to the hospital because one of our team members was an (intensive care unit) physician so she was working in the ICU at the hospital.

So we started going to the hospital and about a block away, a bomb goes off and we see the smoke. So as I said even though this is a red light, green light situation, and even if they say it's supposed to be a safe zone, unfortunately that happened. So we get to the hospital and all of a sudden the ambulance comes, the cars come with the people who have been hurt by this bomb.

TRT World: And which hospital were you in?

Dr. Nimr Ikram: Initially we were scheduled to go to al-Nasr Hospital but it was off limits. Israel has surrounded it and they took all the physicians out, they took all the patients out.

So then they sent us to another smaller hospital, al-Najjar. There weren't many cases there. And so the plastic surgeon who was with me, we wanted to be more useful, so then we asked, is there another big hospital that we can help out with? And so there was a European Gaza Hospital. So we ended up being at EGH, for I think about eight days.

It's on the border of Khan Younis and Rafah, so people are still coming there, even though they were kind of pushed south. They're still going to that hospital.

The European Gaza Hospital, I think they were kind of protected because the European Union did fund this hospital. So I thought for some reason, they may have been a little bit protected. But even then, like I said, when they were in the operating room, and at eight o'clock at night, and two bombs went off close to the hospital, the whole hospital shook. So even though we're supposed to be safe, there was no safety there.

TRT World: Regarding safe zones, and how there weren't any, can you speak a little bit about that?

Dr. Nimr Ikram: The whole Rafah at that point was supposed to be a safe zone. They weren't actively attacking it. But as we crossed the border, we heard gunfire going off, we heard bombs going off. As we're driving in Rafah, close to the hospital, the bomb that had gone off ended up being about a block away from us.

And you'd hear bombs going off every night, you hear drones overhead. And the drones, I was told that they could either drop bombs or had guns on them. Or they were just there for secret surveillance. But all night — the drones started at about probably 8pm. And went until about 8am.

TRT World: So you could go out before those times basically?

Dr. Nimr Ikram: Initially, they said there's a curfew there. That was one of the challenging things. MedGlobal actually supplied a house where you go back and forth to the hospital from the house. The issue was (surgery) didn't start until about 10:30 or 11am.

And then we had a curfew, we're supposed to go home by 6pm. They wanted us to pretty much leave the hospital by 4:30pm or 5pm to get back home. So the first day we did it. And then the third day, we're like, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to go back and forth and work 11am to 4:30pm. And then be delayed for the green light and all that kind of stuff. So then me and the plastic surgeon decided for the last six days that we would just stay at the hospital.

TRT World: Most people tend to go away from conflict zones, and you kind of went into one. So can you talk a little bit about your rationale? What were you thinking going in? Why did you go?

Dr. Nimr Ikram: From my standpoint, and the things that I teach my kids is that we're always being tested. As a physician, we're well set, no major test and tribulation that we have. You see these people over in Gaza, and Africa, all these places, they don't have food, they don't have anything.

We've been blessed with so much. So I said whenever we get tested, we should kind of step up to the plate and try to do whatever we can.

I was supposed to go mid-February or March, but the trip was moved up to January. So as things were kind of falling into position, then I talked to my kids and my wife. We believe that our time is limited. And whenever we're supposed to go, we're going to go.